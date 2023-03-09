EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $8.04 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00387982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009927 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00755001 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $566.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.