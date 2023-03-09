E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 6.4%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 2,105,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,688,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

ETWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

E2open Parent Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,007.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,007.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock worth $670,876. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

