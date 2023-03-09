Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.77 million.

Duluth Stock Performance

DLTH traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 549,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,528. Duluth has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Duluth by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

