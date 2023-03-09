Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.77 million.
Duluth Stock Performance
DLTH traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 549,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,528. Duluth has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duluth (DLTH)
