Drive Shack (LON:DS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($4.99) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drive Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 604 ($7.26).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

