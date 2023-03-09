DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.20

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 8.02 ($0.10). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 108,251 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £58.77 million, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.95.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

