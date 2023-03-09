Doyle Wealth Management Sells 588 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 462,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,955,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.2% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.47. 901,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.14.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

