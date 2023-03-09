Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 570,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.92 and a 200-day moving average of $514.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

