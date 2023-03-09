Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 669 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,611,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,929,000 after buying an additional 276,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 603,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,037. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average is $227.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

