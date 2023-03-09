Doyle Wealth Management Has $4.66 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.11. 1,979,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,204. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $263.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

