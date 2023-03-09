Doyle Wealth Management Has $21.55 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 405,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,804. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.