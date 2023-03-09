Doyle Wealth Management Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.87. 1,005,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.