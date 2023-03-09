Doyle Wealth Management Has $16.58 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.16. 3,029,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

