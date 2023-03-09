Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $20,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,936. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Get Rating

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

