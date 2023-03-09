Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $213.07. 223,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,866. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

