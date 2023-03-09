Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 4,223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

