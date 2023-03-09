Dover (NYSE:DOV) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

DOV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 318,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,626. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

