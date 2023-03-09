DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Robert Davis Noell Sells 14,375,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $380,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:DV opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleVerify (DV)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.