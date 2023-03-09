DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Robert Davis Noell Sells 14,375,000 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $380,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DV opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after acquiring an additional 519,903 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.