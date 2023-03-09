Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $923,400.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $490.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -1,320.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGICA. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $273,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Donegal Group by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

