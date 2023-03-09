Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 35,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,319.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

