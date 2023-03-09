DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

DOCU stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

