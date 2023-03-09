Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $37.88. Docebo shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 9,648 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
