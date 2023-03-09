Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $37.88. Docebo shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 9,648 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

About Docebo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Docebo by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Docebo by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 131,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.