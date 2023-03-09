Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 5.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 223,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,253,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

About Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

