Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $83.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIN opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

