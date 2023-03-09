DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527,380 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of DigitalBridge Group worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 4,623,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 3,655,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 216,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,682. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

