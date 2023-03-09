DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 511,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 365,475 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $31.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DICE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after acquiring an additional 666,503 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

