DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 511,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 365,475 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $31.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on DICE. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.