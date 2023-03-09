Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 13,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 111,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.40).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Devolver Digital Trading Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £148.87 million and a P/E ratio of -281.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.42.
Devolver Digital Company Profile
Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
