Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

