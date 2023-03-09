Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) to Sell

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVKEF opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

