Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $145.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,732,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,334,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

