Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $75.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

