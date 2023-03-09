Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $75.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ACHC opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.