Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($50.00) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FPE. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 4.9 %

FPE stock opened at €30.00 ($31.91) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($47.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.39 and its 200 day moving average is €27.06.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

