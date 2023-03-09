Dero Price Tops $4.12 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and $86,773.73 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00018960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,744.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00382957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00674574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00084458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00540460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,352,151 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

