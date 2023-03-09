Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,509 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $453,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 527.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 249,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 210,026 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 2,629,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.