Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 4.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.25. 1,595,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

