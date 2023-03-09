Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE VFL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

