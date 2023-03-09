DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $830,770.84 and approximately $765.86 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00189351 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00092684 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054994 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,129 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

