Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $94.79 million and approximately $251,418.19 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.00 or 0.00041454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

