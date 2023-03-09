Decentraland Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $76.13 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.