DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.