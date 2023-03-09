DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
