Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 12,500 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,826,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.