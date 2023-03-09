David T. Perry Sells 3,999 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $465.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $416.23 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

