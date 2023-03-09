David (Sam) Hutchins Buys 105,141 Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) Stock

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) insider David (Sam) Hutchins acquired 105,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £18,925.38 ($22,757.79).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
Shares of Oracle Power stock opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23. Oracle Power plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.67.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Featured Stories
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.