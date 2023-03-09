David (Sam) Hutchins Buys 105,141 Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) Stock

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) insider David (Sam) Hutchins acquired 105,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £18,925.38 ($22,757.79).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle Power stock opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23. Oracle Power plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Get Oracle Power alerts:

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.