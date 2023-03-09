David I. Greenberg Sells 7,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 586,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.57%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

