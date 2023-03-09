Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 5,474,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,009,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,017 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

