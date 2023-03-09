Dash One Day Volume Hits $98.49 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $57.86 or 0.00275954 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $643.44 million and approximately $98.49 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,177,278 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,725 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

