Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.25) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.22) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 504 ($6.06) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON DARK traded up GBX 11.73 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 273.63 ($3.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,861,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.39. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.74). The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($129,870.13). 62.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

