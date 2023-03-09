DAO Maker Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00008415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $259.59 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00416762 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,826.76 or 0.28203590 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

