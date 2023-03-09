Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Trading Down 10.7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Danakali Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

