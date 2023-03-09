Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.