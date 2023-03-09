Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

