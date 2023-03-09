CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 93,978 shares.The stock last traded at $94.50 and had previously closed at $98.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $10.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $42.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.25%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 155.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.